



Tribune Online

Saraki inaugurates Kwara PDP 850-member campaign council

Former Senate President and the leader of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kwara State, Bukola Saraki, on Thursday, inaugurated an 850-man campaign council to execute the 2023 general elections. Addressing party members at the Mandate Hall of the party in Ilorin, Saraki charged members of the campaign council to work towards reclaiming political power […]

Saraki inaugurates Kwara PDP 850-member campaign council

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune