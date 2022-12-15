WAEC rewards overall best candidates, schools in May/June 2021 WASSCE 

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has rewarded the two outstanding candidates and schools from public schools in the 2021 school-based West African Senior School Certificate Examination(WASSCE) nationwide.

They candidates are 18-year-old Edeani Izuchukwu of the Air Force Comprehensive School, Agbani, Enugu State, who is now a medical and surgery student at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka and a 17-year-old Joan Whisky of the Federal Government College, Ikole-Ekiti, Ekiti State.

While Izuchukwu emerged as the overall best male candidate from the public schools nationwide for the year, Whisky won as the overall best female candidate from public schools.

They both scored…