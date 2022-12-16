2023: Ogun Muslims give conditions to vote candidates

MUSLIMS in Ogun State have given conditions to vote for candidates in the 2023 general election and assured the country of their full participation in the polls.

The conditions, according to a communique after a general meeting of the Ogun State Muslim Council (OMC) held last weekend, include competence, records of selfless service and commitment to the protection of the rights and interests of the Muslim community in the state.

The OMC, which is the umbrella body of Muslim communities in the four divisions of Remo, Ijebu, Yewa and Egbado zones, had met to deliberate on issues concerning the spiritual, welfare, political, economic and social development of Muslims in Ogun State.

…