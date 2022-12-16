Abia First Lady charges women to strengthen, promote, protect cultural identity

Abia First Lady, Mrs Nkechi Ikpeazu Friday charged Abia women to strengthen, promote and protect Abia’s cultural identity.

Addressing Abia women during the 2022 Abia cultural event held in Umuahia, Mrs Ikpeazu said the Abia cultural event termed “Ejiri Mara Abia” engenders women’s cultural identity in the state.

She noted that the Ejiri Mara Abia event was put together to celebrate the end of the year 2022.

According to her, “It has become a regular feature to bring together women from all parts of the state, by this time of the year to celebrate and promote our rich cultural heritage.

“This will be the last Ejiri Mara I will be celebrating with you as First…