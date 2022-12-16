Akwa Ibom assembly passes N700bn 2023 budget

The Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly on Thursday, passed the 2023 Appropriation bill of N700 billion into law.

The bill, which amounts to an increase of 0.4% of the initial proposed budget size is made up of N344.005 billion for recurrent expenditure and N355.995 billion for capital expenditure.

According to the report of the Hon. Uduak Odudoh-led House Committee on Finance and Appropriation: “at the 8th Sitting of the Fourth Session of the Seventh Assembly on Monday, November 7, 2022, Governor Udom Emmanuel presented his Budget address to the Honourable House.

“At the end of his address, in pursuance of Section 121 (1) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of…