CDS tasks human rights commission for independent investigation

The Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Lucky Irabor on Friday tasked the National Human Rights Commission to conduct an independent investigation into the allegation of an illegal abortion programme by the military in the Nort Eastern part of the country as alleged by the International News Agency, the REUTERS

Gen Irabor made the call when he led a high-powered delegation comprising principal staff officers of the Defence Headquarters on a visit to the Executive Secretary of the commission, Mr Tony Ojukwu over the allegation against the Armed of Nigeria

The Agency had alleged in a report that Nigeria’s military run a secret abortion programme in the country’s North East, terminating…