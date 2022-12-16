Defence Chief asks NHRC to investigate abortion allegation

The Chief of Defence Staff, Gen Lucky Irabor on Thursday asked the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) to investigate the allegations that the Nigerian Army since at least 2013, run a secret, systematic and illegal abortion programme in the country’s North-East, terminating at least 10,000 pregnancies among women and girls.

Many, according to the investigation report by Reuters are women who had been kidnapped and raped by Islamist militants, according to dozens of witness accounts and documentation reviewed by the media organisation.

The Chief of Defense Staff, who made the call when he paid a courtesy visit to the Executive Secretary of the NHRC, Chief Tony Ojukwu (SAN) in…