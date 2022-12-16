Education Minister, others to receive Ibibio Alive Enterprise Awards in Akwa-Ibom

The Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu is among the distinguished personalities to receive an award of honour from the Ibibio Alive Enterprise talent hunt program during the grand finale on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022

The coordinator of the group, Ekwere Edet, disclosed this in an exclusive interaction with the Nigerian Tribune, saying that the award of the Dew of Ibibio Language: (Mbara Usem Ibibio) to be conferred on the Honorable Minister is in recognition of his role in bringing back the language to life among other Nigerian languages.

According to Ekwere, the new National Language Policy recently announced by the Munster, which will mandate the use of local languages as a…