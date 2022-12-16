EFCC responsible for my travails in London court, Ekweremadu tells Court

A former Deputy Senate President, Senator Ike Ekweremadu on Thursday, told a Federal High Court in Abuja that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) was responsible for his travails at the London Court where he is in detention.

The Senator who has been in custody in London over an alleged organ harvest told the Court that the anti-graft agency wrote a letter to the London Court that made the foreign court refuse to admit him to bail.

Ekweremadu’s allegations were contained in an application he filed before the Federal High Court seeking an order setting aside the interim order granted in favour of the Federal Government for the forfeiture of his 40 properties in the…