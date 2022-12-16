Nigerians selling themselves as commodities to politicians – DG NIIA

Director-General, Nigerian Institute of International Affairs, Lagos, Professor Eghosa Osaghae has said politicians continue to fail to live up to expectations because the electorates consistently sell themselves as commodities, during elections.

He noted that as long as the nation deepens its democracy along such a trajectory, the nation will continue to retrogress into low levels of development.

Osaghae, who was lead speaker at 2022 Senator Abiola Ajimobi Roundtable, held at the University of Ibadan, on Friday, said political office holders continued to get away with bad governance because the electorates had been bought at a price.

Speaking on the topic: “Deepening…