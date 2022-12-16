NUJ chair, others laud FG for removing barriers on Lagos-Ibadan expressway

The Chairman of the Lagos State Council of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ), Mr. Adeleye Ajayi, has commended the Federal Government for the free flow of traffic being enjoyed on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

According to him, the traffic’s free flow was a result of the temporary re-opening of the highway to traffic by the Federal Ministry of Work and Housing.

Speaking with journalists on Friday, Ajayi joined some other road users to hail the authorities for the seamless movement now experienced on the highway.

Recall that the Federal Federal Ministry of Work on Monday re-opened closed lanes on Section one of the highway which spans Ojota in Lagos to Sagamu Interchange to…