Okowa signs N571.6bn 2023 appropriation bill into law

The Delta State appropriation bill of N571.64 billion for 2023 was on Friday signed into law by Governor Ifeanyi Okowa who also used the opportunity to flay the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state over what he described as negative criticism.

While saying it was high time the party kept mute, Okowa said members of APC in the state were either blind to the numerous projects and human capital development in the state or they refused to acknowledge his administration’s performance for obvious political reasons.

The budget, which is the last to be signed by Okowa as governor of the state, comprises N235.5 billion for recurrent expenditure and N336.1 billion for capital…