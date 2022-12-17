Atiku,Tinubu, Sanwo-Olu felicitate Buhari at 80

FORMER vice president and presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari on his 80th birthday.

A statement personally signed by Atiku on Friday said “President Buhari, at 80, continues to be a motivation for inner strength.”

The PDP candidate prayed for Buhari “to continue to enjoy the grace of good health and vitality as he continues to play his leadership roles in Nigeria and Africa.”

Also, the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Senator Bola Tinubu, described President Buhari as a selfless and steadfast leader, a patriot with uncommon zeal who has dedicated almost his…