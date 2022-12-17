Buhari’s second Niger bridge parting gift to Ndigbo

In one of my first open criticisms of the Muhammadu Buhari administration on Facebook in August 2015, I called attention to what I called the “undisguised Arewacentricity” of Buhari’s initial discretionary appointments and what seemed to me like his intentional exclusion of the Igbo and southern minorities in his emergent government.

“Neither the southeast nor the deep south has anybody in the top echelon of the executive branch,” I wrote.“It’s a no-brainer that any leader who is desirous of notional national inclusion would have chosen an SGF from either the southeast or the deep south.”

In a follow-up column titled “Buhari is Losing the Symbolic War,” which…