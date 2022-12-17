Deregulate downstream sector of petroleum industry to end fuel scarcity, Agunbiade tells FG

The Federal Government has been advised to deregulate the downstream sector of the petroleum sector to put an end to the issue of fuel scarcity across the country.

The patron of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Oyo State chapel, Dr Babajide Agunbiade (FNSE), through the statement he personally signed to that effect which a copy was made available to pressmen in Ibadan, on Saturday, stated that the horror Nigerian are facing by the endless queues, and incessant increase in the pump price of Premium Motor Spirits (PMS) otherwise known as Petrol needs urgent attention as we are approaching the festive period.

Agunbiade, in his reaction from his base in Texas, United States,…