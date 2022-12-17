Fleet operators, FRSC in Bauchi resolve to ensure reduction in road crashes 

The fleet of operators in Bauchi state rose from a stakeholders meeting resolving to ensure that road traffic crashes (RTC) were reduced to the barest minimum through the Free Operation Zero 2022/2023 in the FRSC, RS12.1 Sector Command, Bauchi.

The meeting was attended by stakeholders including HODs/COs, all fleet Operators, (Yankari Transport Corporation) NURTW, RETEAN, FERMA, Academic Institutions, Health Institutions, Driving School Propretors and other Critical Stakeholders.

At the end of the meeting which was held over the weekend, it was resolved that henceforth, Drivers will have Improved Skills through routine refresher workshops, training and other educational…