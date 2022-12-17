Golden Penny partners Family Feud TV show to strengthen family bond

Golden Penny has disclosed its partnership as an official sponsor of the Family Feud TV show franchise in Nigeria as part of its commitment to driving family togetherness and unity through entertainment and local content.

The Family Feud TV show is a game show that features two families of five members going against each other as they try to guess the most popular answers to a series of survey questions.

The consumer-centric company also disclosed that through this partnership, it seeks to express its commitment to developing local capacities by promoting local content in Nigeria to build our heritage as a nation.

Over the years, Nigeria’s entertainment industry has recorded…