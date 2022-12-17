I didn’t demand N500m to support Soludo’s election — Umeh

Former National Chairman of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), and Anambra Central Senatorial candidate of Labour Party (LP), Sen. Victor Umeh has said there is no truth in the rumour that he demanded N500million to support Prof Chukwuma Soludo in the 2021 governorship election.

Umeh made this declaration during the inauguration of the state executive of Senator Victor Umeh Solidarity Network (VUSON), on Saturday, a support group, rooting for his emergence as Senator.

Tribune Online gathered that Umeh had dumped APGA for Labour Party, after he was denied the senatorial ticket of the party in what has been said to be a grand conspiracy among the leadership of the state, and…