I got into acting by accident —Prince Manuwa

Nollywood actor, producer and movie director, Emmani Prince Manuwa, in this interview by ADERONKE ADESANYA, gives insight into himself, the movie industry and the improvement of the Nigerian industry over the years. Excerpts:

Can you share some of your early life experiences?

I was born into a royal family, the Manuwa family. I obtained my JSSC at Itebu Manuwa comprehensive high school in 2001. I gained admission into Lagos State University in 2002 and dropped out in 2004, then gained admission into the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) and graduated in 2010. I went into music in 2000; I did music for years before switching to acting in 2016.

What was the first movie…