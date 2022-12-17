Is there any cure for cancer?

It appears that almost everyone that gets cancer dies from the disease. My question is if there is still any cure for cancer

Fatai (by E Mail)

Although cancers have a very poor prognosis, some types of cancers are curable when they are detected early. Therefore, catching a cancer early is the best way to cure it. That is why screening tests such as colonoscopy and mammogram among others are available for early detection. In addition, science is coming up with new technologies every day. One promising area of research is to use vaccine technology to prompt our immune system to attack the mutant cells. Another is…