‘My husband married my friend after he beat me, removed my tooth, left me stark naked in public’

Grade A Customary Court, Mapo, Ibadan, Oyo State has given judgment in a divorce suit brought before it by a woman, Modinat Sule against her husband, Ali Sule who she accused of being irresponsible and violent.

Modinat stated that her love for Ali waned as a result of his maltreatment of her.

She thus pleaded for custody of their children, but requested that the court made Ali fully responsible for their upkeep, giving attention to their feeding, education and health care.

The plaintiff further sought for an order of perpetual injunction restraining the defendant from harassing, threatening, disturbing and or interfering with her private life.

Ali was absent in court despite…