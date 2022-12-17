NAGGW proposes N50m for livelihood programme in 11 frontline states

Livelihood programmes for the 11 frontline states of Adamawa, Bauchi, Borno, Gombe, Jigawa, Katsina, Kano, Kebbi Sokoto, Yobe and Zamfara have been cut down by 60 per cent in the 2023 proposal by the National Agency for the Great Green Wall (NAGGW) to the National Assembly for approval.

“Promotion of alternative livelihoods” aimed at providing measures to mitigate the challenges of climate change by rural dwellers in communities in these states had about N126m allocation in the 2022 budget.

However, in its proposal for funds to further carry out the promotion of alternative livelihoods in its mandate areas, the NAGGW proposed N50 million to execute the task in the 2023 fiscal…