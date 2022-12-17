Rotavirus: Why mothers must vaccinate their children against diarrhoea

Despite tremendous global progress, diarrhoea remains the second leading infectious cause of under-5 deaths, taking a child’s life almost every minute. Although diarrhoea can seem like a common, simple childhood ailment in many places, a single episode of diarrhoea can be serious, even deadly, and have severe economic implications for families and communities.

Life-saving oral rehydration therapy has turned the tide but doesn’t prevent infection. Millions of children in low- and middle-income countries still endure repeated bouts of diarrhoea that weaken their bodies and leave them vulnerable to malnutrition and stunted growth, and less able to fight off a wide range of…