Sanwo-Olu launches LASWA Data Centre to enhance safety, security on Lagos waterways

Lagos State governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has commissioned the newly installed Waterways Monitoring and Data Management Centre (WMDMC) at the Five Cowrie Terminal, the headquarters of the State Waterways Authority (LASWA) in Falomo, Ikoyi.

Commuters using Lagos State’s water transport services, following the commissioning, are in for a fresh safety experience, with the activation of modern monitoring gadgets and infrastructure to enhance security across the State’s waterways transportation network.

The Data Management Centre, which is first of its kind in the country, is a centralised monitoring base for all activities on the Lagos waterway and by the technology, LASWA is…