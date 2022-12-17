Wike attributes success of administration to God

Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike has attributed the success of his administration in Rivers State to God, saying that without God, his administration would not have enjoyed the success it has recorded.

The governor spoke at the solemnisation and holy wedlock between Charles Sam-Sam Jaja and Miss Abigail Linus Ekpe at The Apostolic Church Nigeria, Rumuodara community in Obio-Akpor Local Government Area on Saturday.

The groom, Charles is son of Dr. Sam-Sam Jaja, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Rivers State.

Wike said but for God, he and his team would not be where they are in life, including the ability to provide good governance that has benefitted Rivers…