You have steered Nigerian ship to safe harbour

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has congratulated the leader of the party, President Muhammadu Buhari, on the occasion of his 80th birthday.

A statement issued on Saturday and signed by APC National Publicity Secretary, Barrister Felix Morka, described President Buhari as a true Patriot, “a man of destiny, who has steered the ship of state, courageously and sagaciously, from rough tides to safe harbour.”

The APC publicity scribe further declared that Buhari “remains a source of great inspiration to many Nigerians, as a model of discipline, integrity, resilience and patriotism.”

