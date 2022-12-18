Alumni hail Ogundiran’s promotion as Naval Commodore

The 1993 set of Iseyin District Grammar School, (IDGS), Iseyin, have congratulated one of their mates, Navy Captain Adedotun Ogundiran, who has just been named alongside twenty-five others to be promoted to the rank of Naval Commodore by the Nigerian Navy.

The news of the promotion was also the talk of the town among residents of the Iseyin community, as Adedotun would be the first to achieve such height in the naval service.

In a statement signed by the President of the 1993 Set Alumni of IDGS, Oladapo Omotoso and made available to journalists on Sunday, the old student body described Adedotun as a resilient, brilliant and dedicated student as well as a loyal soldier who has…