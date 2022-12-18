Bauchi CAN Chairman urges unity, forgiveness among Zaar/Sayawa people

Zaar/Sayawa people of Bogoro and Tafawa Balewa local government areas of Bauchi have been called upon to ensure unity among themselves in order to improve on the progress they have worked so tirelessly over the years to achieve.

They were particularly charged to speak with one voice during the 2023 general elections in order to ensure victory for all the best among the candidates vying for various political offices from the area irrespective of political parties.

The charge was made by the Chairman of the Bauchi State chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) Rev Dr Abraham Damina Dimeus while speaking during the funeral service of one of the Zaar nation icons, Baba…