Bullish sentiments persist at NGX as equities investors gain N236.6bn in a week

For another week, the domestic bourse maintained its bullish sentiment driven by strong buying interest and price appreciation in the large-mid cap stocks.

As a result, the All Share Index (ASI) closed northward by 0.9 per cent, week on week, to 49,316.29 basis points.

Last week, equities investors earned N236.6 billion as the market capitalisation appreciated in value by 0.9 per cent week on week to N26.86 trillion as the bulls and bears fight for market dominance in the week.

Specifically, bargain hunting in some banking stocks caused the Month-to+Date (MTD) and Year-to-Date (MTD) returns to increase to +3.5 per cent and +15.5 per cent, respectively. These bank’s share prices…