Dry season: FCTA takes sensitisation campaign against fire outbreak to markets

In an effort to tackle the menace of disasters caused by fire outbreaks, the Management of the Federal Capital Territory Emergency Management Agency FEMA has taken sensitization campaigns to markets in the capital city to mitigate occurrences.

The Director, Forecasting, Response and Mitigation of the Agency, Mrs Frolence Wenegeame, led a team of the sensitization campaigns to Karmu Market that suffered several fire outbreaks leading to lost property worth millions of naira.

Addressing the businessmen and women in the market, Mrs Wenegeame stated that, the agency has the vision to entrench a culture of public safety and effective citizens participation in emergency Management.

She…