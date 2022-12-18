God directed me to marry a second wife — Yul Edochie

Popular Nollywood actor and director, Yul Edochie, has claimed that his decision to marry a second wife was a command from Almighty God.

The actor who took to his verified Facebook page on Sunday said, not only is polygamy not a sin, but it is also acknowledged in the Holy Bible.

According to him, polygamy is his destiny and he is a proud it, adding that polygamy came with blessings for him and his family.

He also said that as the “man of God” that he is, some of his life decisions may be complex for people to understand. But he won’t blame those saying negative things about him.

He wrote, “I’m a very proud polygamist. With my full chest. Read Exodus 21 vs 10. The…