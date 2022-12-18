Group drums up support for Adebutu, says PDP will oust APC in Ogun

A group, Assembly of Patriots, Ogun State chapter has congratulated the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state, Oladipupo Adebutu and the entire leadership of the party in the state on the recent reconciliation of party members which it claimed is a pointer to the fact that the PDP will win the governorship election in 2023.

Speaking on behalf of the group in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, the Publicity Secretary of the group, Olasunkanmi Oyekale, commended the party stakeholders for their resolve to ensure that personal interests are set aside in consideration of…