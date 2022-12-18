How Tambuwal has brought real change to Sokoto people

OLAKUNKLE MARUF who toured some parts of Sokoto State alongside other newsmen reports that Aminu Waziri Tambuwal has brought much change to the lives of residents with the life-enhancing projects and programmes the government is undertaking in the state.

It is no more news that the incumbent governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, is currently in his second term as governor with just about six months remaining in the two terms tenure.

Under his charge, Sokoto, in the last seven years, has witnessed remarkable achievements with life-enhancing projects spread across its 23 local government areas. Recently, the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Sokoto State Chapter,…