Many famous actors are broke —Deyemi Okanlawon

Actor, Deyemi Okanlawon has urged those who equate an actor’s fame to being wealthy to have a rethink as some of his colleagues who are famous may actually be broke.

The Blood Sisters actor said being famous does not secure the big bags for anyone but rather they should reach for highest earning.

Deyemi as he’s called by his fans and colleagues shared the message while responding to a fan who asked if fame truly brings wealth.

The actor cautioned that there are a lot of broke famous people, even as he insisted that fame is only a by-product but people don’t know.

“Not everytime aim for highest grossing or…