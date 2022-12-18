Politicisation, weaponisation of religion portend great danger for Nigeria ― Institute of Church

Politicisation and weaponisation of religion have been condemned and described as an act that portends great danger for Nigeria while the colour of secularism with which some citizens erroneously paint the nation is being rejected because Nigeria has a multi-religious nature.

Religious leaders have also been urged to use their moral authority to serve the interest of the whole nation by promoting positive values, exemplary leadership, good governance, social justice and equity, national integration and peaceful co-existence as the conscience of the polity.

This call was part of the recommendations raised in a communique issued at the end of an inter-faith consultative meeting…