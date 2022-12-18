Runtown: I’m back – Tribune Online

Seven years after his debut album “Ghetto University” was released, multiple award-winning Nigerian superstar, Runtown is making a big come back to the Nigerian music scene with the release of his fifth studio project, entitled “$IGNS”.

The journey back to where he stopped has not been an easy ride for the singer but he seems confident that his new album would pave the way and return him to the top of his game.

Many of his fans had wondered what could have taken the ‘Bend Down Pause’ singer out of the mainstream music at a time when he had popular songs rocking the music scene.

But the singer said staying away and observing the music from a different point of view…