Show gratitude to God always, support God’s work —Sanwo-Olu

Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, has urged Christians to always express their gratitude to God at all times, no matter the circumstances.

This is just as the he urged Nigerians to show love to one another irrespective of their religious beliefs and to reflect on the love of God which is always so abundant and overflowing.

Sanwo-Olu, who stated this during the 40th anniversary of the Diocese of Owo, Church of Nigeria Anglican Communion, in Owo Local Government Area of Ondo State, admonished Nigerians to always show thanksgiving to God without restriction, saying all you have are made possible by God.

According to the governor who unveiled the church’s…