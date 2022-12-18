Supreme Court declares Youth Party as registered party

The Supreme Court has affirmed the judgement of the Court of Appeal, declaring the purported de-registration of the Youth Party as illegal, null and void.

The apex court in a unanimous decision dismissed the appeal filed by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and held that Youth Party is a registered political party eligible to participate in the 2023 elections.

The panel of justices led by Justice Uwani Musa Abba Aji, upheld the decision of the Federal High Court Abuja delivered by Justice I.E. Ekwo that declared the purported de-registration of the party illegal, null and void as well as that of the Court of Appeal which also “found the action of the appellant…