The unfounded controversy over management of national resources

Òsárétín Òsádébàmwén examines the controversy surrounding the Water Bill and why some Nigerians are against its being passed by the National Assembly.

Fourteen clearly defined principles would guide the implementation of the controversial water bill, when passed by the National Assembly. These are encapsulated in the opening section of the five-chapter-bill, which hs 154 sections. It also closes with the explanatory memorandum which states

that: “This Bill seeks to establish a Regulatory framework for Trans Boundary Water Resources in Nigeria, provide for the equitable and sustainable development, management, use and conservation of Nigeria’s Inter-State surface Water…