University cancels final year exam over ‘cheap’ questions

DUE to backlash from Nigerians, the Department of English of Benue State University has cancelled one of its first semester final year examination paper for the 2020/2021 session over the ‘cheapness’ of the examination questions.

The code of the course in question, whose examination was meant to last for three hours, is ENG 405 (English for Specific Purposes) and it is a three-credit course. Many students, scholars and professors – in and outside the country – have reacted to the action by the department.

Some opined that the questions were simple to the extent a first-year English student could correctly answer them within an hour.

One of the people who critised…