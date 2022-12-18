Woman crushed during Asake’s London concert dies

Tributes have flooded in for the ‘adorable’ single mother-of-two who died following a crowd crush at the O2 Academy in Brixton.

Rebecca Ikumelo, 33, from Newham, east London, died in hospital this morning after being critically injured in the crush which unfolded during Nigerian artist Asake’s concert on Thursday.

Friends have described the single mother and autism campaigner as a ‘beautiful woman who radiated positive energy and was dedicated to being the best version of herself for her kids’.

The Metropolitan Police said two other women, aged 21 and 23, remain in a critical condition. Asake has said he is ‘praying’ for those injured.

In a statement, Rebecca’s…