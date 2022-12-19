DMO raises N615.557bn Sukuk funds in four years

The Debt Management Office (DMO) has raised N615.557 billion through Sukuk for the rehabilitation and construction of new roads across the country in four years.

The Director-General of DMO, Ms Patience Oniha, made this known in her presentation titled: “Nigeria Public Debt – Some Considerations,” at the Capital Market Correspondents Association of Nigeria (CAMCAN) 2022 conference in Lagos.

Oniha said a total of N615.557 billion had been raised through Sukuk from September 2017 to December 2021, while noting that N365.557 billion of which had been deployed for the construction of 1,881km of roads and six bridges.

“The last Sukuk issued in December 2021 targets 71 road…