‘Don’t sell your PVCs’, Shaba Ibrahim tells constituents, empowers 2,500 persons

The House of Representatives member representing Lokoja/Kogi federal constituency, Shaba Ibrahim has called in constituents not to sell their voters card even if offered any amount of money.

He gave the advice on Sunday at the empowerment program for 2,500 constituents of Lokoja/Koton-Karfe Federal Constituency held in Lokoja.

“We have it on good authority that members of the opposition have been going round offering between N2,500 and N3,000 to purchase voters cards. I want to urge you to reject their offers outrightly because you are going to loose out at the end of the day,” he said.

Ibrahim who was represented by Dr Shehu Idris said that the empowerment program which…