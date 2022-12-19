EATECH boss calls for closure of gap between trained engineers, academic institutions

The Managing Director/CEO of Engineering Automation Technology (EATECH) Limited, Dr Emmanuel Okon has lamented the huge gap between engineers that are produced from Nigerian academic institutions and what was required for practical or field jobs, tasking all stakeholders in the industry to come together to find ways to close the gap.

He stated this in Eket, Akwa Ibom state while being conferred an honorary fellow of the Nigerian Institute of Mechanical Engineers (NIMechE) for his unwavering commitment and contribution to the engineering profession in the country.

Presenting the award, the National Chairman of NIMechE, Mrs Olufunilade Akingbohun extolled Okon’s corporate…