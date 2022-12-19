FG’s lamentation on Nigeria’s yam dilemma

LAST week, the Federal Government painted a bleak picture about yam production in the country, lamenting Nigeria’s absence on the map of yam-exporting countries despite being a leading producer of the crop. The Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, Ernest Umakhihe, disclosed this at a stakeholders’ workshop in Abuja. Represented by the Director, Federal Department of Agriculture, Abdullahi Abubakar, Umakhihe said the aim of the meeting was to resuscitate the nation’s consciousness on the export of yam. He added: “If we must have sustainable food security for our teeming population of over 200 million people and have enough to export to…