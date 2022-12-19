How businesses can thrive during peak and trough

Business never follows a linear path. Rather, business runs in cycles; boom and bust, peak and trough, good and bad, great and tough. However, irrespective of the cycle in which a business finds itself, the stakeholders’ expectations remain unchanged – value must be delivered to them; customers expect quality services and products, employees expect regular salaries as well as promotion, while shareholders expect good dividends. While delivering value in peak periods is relatively easy because the business has everything going for it, it is a different kettle of fish when the company is in a trough due to the hostility of the operating environment, increasing challenges and…