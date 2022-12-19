Lagos PDP felicitates Saraki at 60

Lagos State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has felicitated the former Senate president, Bukola Saraki, as he celebrates his 60th birthday, describing him as a quintessential leader whose contributions to the development of the country showed his love towards her and evidence of the advancement of his family legacies.

The party said this on Monday in a release issued and signed by its spokesperson, Hon. Hakeem Amode, even as it further acknowledged Saraki’s contribution to the main opposition PDP, which it said remained “immense and of great emulation.”

PDP affirmed that it found the former Senate president, who is also a former governor of Kwara State…