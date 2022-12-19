LAPRIGA 2022: Teksight wins entertainment, tech awards

ONE of the nation’s integrated Public Relations and digital communications agencies, Teksight Edge Limited, has been honoured with two coveted awards, Best in Entertainment PR and Best in Technology PR, at the seventh edition of the Lagos State PR Industry Gala and Award (LaPRIGA), held recently in Lagos.

In the citation for the award of Best in Entertainment PR, the LaPRIGA award committee noted that the agency effectively utilised research to select Tiwa Savage as a brand ambassador for TECNO Camon 19 and engaged her to drive conversations around the brand and model.

The agency was also honoured with the Best In Technology PR diadem for its ability to use technology to drive…