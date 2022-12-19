Minister wants women intervention funds domiciled in Women Affairs Ministry

The Minister of Women Affairs, Dame Pauline Tallen, has observed that spreading women’s intervention funds across all ministries of the Federal Government is counterproductive and has, therefore, advocated consolidation of such initiatives under her ministry.

Appearing in the 13th edition of the President Muhammadu Buhari scorecard organized by the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed in Abuja on Monday, she posited that when thinly spread, such intervention cannot have the desired impact.

While affirming that all the federal ministries have one women’s intervention programme or another, the minister declared that such intervention can be better managed by the…