Nestlé Nigeria celebrates 6th batch of Technical Training Programme graduates

NESTLE Nigeria in it’s aim of bridging the skills gap by equipping youth with the required expertise to support industrialization, has completed the sixth batch of it’s Technical Training Program (TTP)

Speaking at the ceremony to celebrate he new graduates, the MD/CEO, Nestlé Nigeria, Mr Wassim Elhusseini said, “At Nestlé, we believe that young people have a key role to play in building thriving, resilient communities. Young people are our future, they are the entrepreneurs and innovators of tomorrow. They do not only help their communities thrive, but also benefit Nestlé with their fresh ideas, diverse perspectives, and energy. This is why we are passionate about helping…